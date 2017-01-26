Justin Timberlake Says His Oscar Nod Is a "Pinch-Yourself" Moment

RCA RecordsJustin Timberlake received his very first Oscar nomination on Tuesday: Best Original Song for "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from the movie Trolls. He says even though he's won Grammys and Emmys, he still can't believe that really happened.

"I’m just really honored and grateful they recognized the song. I’ve honestly been walking around today thinking, ‘Did that happen?,’" he tells Deadline. "Obviously it was a great year for Max and Johan and myself with the success of the song. I’m having a pinch-yourself moment.”

He adds that the morning of the announcements, he was "recovering from a late night at the studio" so he slept through them. "When I woke up there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife [Jessica Biel] broke the news to me which was even sweeter,” he tells Deadline. "We were just giddy...and I’m still like in a tornado."

Justin pronounces himself "humbled by the whole thing," adding, "Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone’s step and unites us through a good feeling. I think that is what I was always most happy about that it gives people a good feeling. For the Academy to recognize this song? Wow. Yeah, I’m pinching myself.”

Justin's competition for the Oscar includes songs written by Sting, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the guys who wrote the music for La La Land.

The Oscars will air February 26 on ABC. It's likely that Justin will perform the song on the telecast, which is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

