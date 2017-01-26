Lukas Graham Says Playing "7 Years" Live "Never Gets Boring"

Image credit: Danny ClinchLukas Graham is heading into the final week of their latest U.S. headlining tour and of course, every night they perform their Grammy-nominated hit "7 Years." By now, they've played the song countless times all over the world, so how do they keep from getting tired of it? According to the band, they have one rule that helps.

"We don't do it for soundchecks," says Lukas Graham Forchhammer, the Danish group's frontman. "Like, don't do your single songs for soundchecks, 'cause you're going to perform them so much at radio stations and TV stations and meet-and-greets and you hear them all over the place."

"But...we've never actually had the problem of a song becoming old or boring," he adds. The band's drummer, Mark Falgren, agrees, explaining, "It's interesting to see how people react on this song every time we play it, so it never gets boring."

And if the band is playing a song that isn't as well known as "7 Years," they've got another trick they use to win over fans.

"It's very important to find somebody in the audience that is animated and just look at them," Lukas advises. "And you find a girl or a boy or a man or a woman who's into the music and just focus on that person, and it's as if you can kind of spread the love. Because from those people is where it will spread in the audience, and it's pretty amazing."

The band will wrap up their U.S. tour February 1 in Connecticut and then attend the Grammys, where they're up for three trophies. At the end of February, they'll head over to Europe to start spreading the love to their fans there.

