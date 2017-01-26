Queen + Adam Lambert Return to Rock North America This Summer 

Neal PrestonThey will, they will rock us. Queen + Adam Lambert are teaming up again for a major summer tour of North America.

The American Idol star and the legendary British rockers will kick off their 25-city tour June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrap things up August 5 in Houston, TX. The tour also includes stops at the Hollywood Bowl and New York's Barclay Center.

Tickets to the trek go on sale February 3 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Fan club members can grab the tickets starting Tuesday, January 31 starting at 10 a.m.

This is the first North American tour for Queen + Adam Lambert since 2014, but they haven't been idle during that time. In 2016, they performed all over Europe and Asia; in 2015, they toured in the U.K and Europe. In 2015, Adam released a well-received solo album, The Original High.

Here are the tour dates:

6/23 -- Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

6/24 -- Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

6/26 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

6/29 -- San Jose, CA, SAP Center

7/1 -- Seattle, WA, Key Arena

7/2 -- Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/4 -- Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

7/6 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena

7/8 -- Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center

7/9 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/13 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

7/14 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

7/17 -- Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

7/18 -- Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

7/20 -- Detroit, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/21 -- Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

7/23 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

7/25 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

7/26 -- Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

7/28 -- New York, NY, Barclays Center

7/30 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

7/31 -- Washington D.C., Verizon Center

8/2 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/4 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8/5 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



