Celine Dion, John Legend, Pentatonix and More Join Grammy Salute to The Bee Gees

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCThe legendary pop group The Bee Gees will be the subject of this year's Grammy Salute all-star concert, and some of today's top artists will be paying tribute to them.

Ceine Dion, John Legend, Pentatonix, Keith Urban, and DNCE, among others, will be participating in Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees, which will tape February 14 at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. The special will air on CBS later this year. Additional performers will be announced shortly.

Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of the Bee Gees, will appear to perform a selection of hits from the soundtrack of the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever, which won the Album of the Year Grammy in 1978. The Bee Gees -- Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb -- wrote and produced five new original songs for the album, all of which became massive hits, including "How Deep Is Your Love," "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever," "More than a Woman" and "If I Can't Have You."

The Bee Gees have sold more than 200 million records worldwide, and won five Grammys. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

