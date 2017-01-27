Friday
Celine Dion to Mentor Gwen Stefani's Team on "The Voice"
Imagine being a contestant on The Voice and having to sing for -- of all people -- Celine Dion. Well, that's happening on the upcoming season.
No, Celine isn't joining the show as a coach, but she'll be a mentor for Gwen Stefani's team. Celine tweeted a photo of herself embracing Gwen on The Voice set, and wrote, "Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @NBCTheVoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #TheVoice."
Season 12 of The Voice starts February 27 on NBC with Gwen and fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine. Country superstar Luke Bryan will mentor Blake Shelton's team. No word yet on Adam or Alicia's mentors.
