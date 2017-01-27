Drink Up! Train's "a girl, a bottle, a boat" Sails Into Stores Today 

Columbia RecordsTrain's new album, a girl, a bottle, a boat, arrives today, but it's just the latest chapter in an intensely creative period for the Grammy-winning group. Since their 2014 album Bulletproof Picasso, they've released two other albums, which frontman Pat Monahan says keeps things "super-fun" and "exciting" for the band.

"I just feel like now, this version of Train is just so willing to do everything and anything that it's super fun," he tells ABC Radio about the band's output, which includes the 2015 holiday set Christmas in Tahoe and 2016's covers album Train Plays Led Zeppelin II.

"It's just very musical...these guys just wanna constantly be creative," he says. "It just keeps us from resting, and keeps it exciting and makes us better."

a girl, a bottle, a boat takes its title from the fact that Monahan, who spent two years crafting songs for the project, thinks the album sounds like a "boat" record. And what does that mean, exactly?

"When I hear a 'boat record,' I think of, like, Jimmy Buffet's 'Margaritaville,'" he explains. "It's just, you're on the beach, you can visualize where you would be while listening to that song. And I think this record...it sounds like that to me."

And, as it happens, boats and bottles figure prominently in Train's career: each year, the band hosts their Sail Across the Sun fan cruise, and they have their own line of wine.

As Monahan tells ABC Radio, "If you're gonna be on a boat, you should probably have a bottle of wine and your favorite person. You can't call the record 'A Boat.' There has to be a story to it."

The songs on a girl, a bottle, a boat are incredibly diverse, encompassing everything from reggae and doo-wop to pop and rock. The album also includes Train's latest hit, "Play That Song," based on the 1938 standard "Heart and Soul."

"I think the melody of 'Heart of Soul,' it's ancient," says Monahan, explaining the song's success. "And so the familiarity is there and then it's also a more modern version, it's a big pop song...it's for the young, and for the not-so-young who are reminiscing."

Monahan hopes "Play That Song" will turn a new generation of fans onto his band's music. Fans both old and new will be turning out for Train's Play That Song summer tour, with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield. It kicks off May 12 in Las Vegas, and tickets go on sale today.

Catch Train on ABC's Good Morning America this moring.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



