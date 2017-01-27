James Blunt Releases New Ryan Tedder-Produced Track, “Love Me Better”

Atlantic RecordsJames Blunt is back. The British singer/songwriter has released “Love Me Better,” the first single off his upcoming new album.



The song was produced by Ryan Tedder and the cheeky lyrics tell the story of finding a rare love. “There were people that I’ve loved before but they were something lesser/’Cause you love, love, love me/Love me better,” James sings.



An extended version of James’ new album, The Afterlove, is set for a March 24 release. He announced the new album earlier this week with two hilarious video teasers on Twitter.

It’s James' first new release since 2013’s Moon Landing. He also worked with Ed Sheeran on the LP.



Here is the track listing for The Afterlove (Extended Version):



"Love Me Better"

"Bartender"

"Lose My Number"

"Don’t Give Me Those Eyes"

"Someone Singing Along"

"California"

"Make Me Better"

"Time of Our Lives"

"Heartbeat"

"Paradise"

"Courtney’s Song"

"2005"

"Over"

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.