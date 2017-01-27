John Legend to Advise Team Adam on "The Voice" 

NBCThe Voice is bringing in the big guns for season 12. After Celine Dion revealed that she'd be the adviser to Gwen Stefani's team on the upcoming 12th season of the voice, Adam Levine is bringing in an Oscar and Grammy-winner to help him out.

E! Online reports that John Legend will coach Adam's team during the Battle Rounds. It's already been announced that country superstar Luke Bryan will help out the members of Team Blake. Expect an announcement about Alicia Keys' adviser any second now.

Season 12 of The Voice premieres February 27 on NBC.

