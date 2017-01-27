John Mayer Judges "Roast Battle", Gets Roasted Saturday on Comedy Central 

Mark Davis/Getty ImagesJohn Mayer's always been something of a comedian -- at one point, he was going to have his own show -- so maybe it's not so strange that he's going to be seen this Saturday judging Comedy Central's Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II: War of the Words.

The first installment of the show, which features celebrity judges deciding which comics deliver the sickest burns during multiple rounds of a no-holds barred insult fest, aired last night. John will appear on Saturday's installment, alongside Sarah Silverman, and the live finale, judged by T.J. Miller, Patton Oswalt and Jason Sudeikis, airs on Sunday night.

As USA Today reports, during the taping, John actually became a target of some of the comedians' put-downs. One, Matthew Broussard, told John, "In college, I would listen to your live recordings...[and I learned that] you can be funny, while staying true to yourself as a cocky, pretentious d-bag.”

John just laughed off the insults, according to USA Today, and had some witty comebacks, too. When Jeff Ross asked him why he's making so much work for himself by releasing monthly installments of his music, John shot back, "Because I have a crippling void inside of me that will never be filled."

See John give as good as he gets Saturday night on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

