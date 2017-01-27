Kelly Clarkson Duets with Aloe Blacc on Soundtrack of New Movie "The Shack"

Atlantic RecordsWhile you're waiting for Kelly Clarkson's new album to arrive, you can listen to a new duet she's recorded with Aloe Blacc.

The song is called "Love Goes On," and it appears on the soundtrack of the upcoming film The Shack, which will be in stores February 24. Kelly's one of the few non-country artists on the album, which is described as "music from and inspired by" the movie.

The movie, which arrives in theaters March 3, is based on the best-selling novel of the same name. It stars Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, and country star Tim McGraw, who narrates the tale of a man who falls into a deep depression after a family tragedy. A mysterious letter summons him to an abandoned shack in the wilderness, where he meets three strangers who transform his life forever. The movie is in theaters March 3.

