Watch Taylor Swift & Zayn's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" Video Now

Universal Studios and Republic RecordsAfter teasing fans with a still photo earlier on Wednesday, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik have finally premiered the video for their Fifty Shades Darker duet, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever.”

Taylor and Zayn both tweeted a link to the video at midnight, each writing “#idontwannaliveforever #FiftyShadesDarker.”

In the video, Zayn gets out of a fancy black car in the rain and walks through a hotel, filled with anguish and longing. Swift appears to be in the same hotel, albeit at a different time. She wears a coat over what looks like lingerie, all hot and bothered and later writhing on a bed -- fully clothed, of course.

The two appear together until late in the video, with brief cuts of them singing back to back until nearly the end, when they're at last seated face-to-face, at the end of the bed.

The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack arrives February 10. It also includes songs from Halsey, Tove Lo, Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj, John Legend, and Sia.

