Is This the First Line of Ed Sheeran's New Song? 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images via ABCSince announcing that he'll be releasing new music this Friday, Ed Sheeran continues to drop hints about the project.

Yesterday, he posted a 10-second video showing a representation of the mathematical "division" sign -- a bar with a dot above and below -- indicating that his new album is likely to be called Divide. Makes sense, since his first two albums were called Plus and Multiply. He also revealed that the music will drop at midnight ET on Friday.



Today, he posted another 10 second video with the words, "When I was six years old I broke my leg." The words are spelled out in a lyric video-like style, which might indicate that this is the first line of Ed's new song.

The only other clue we've gotten from him is a mysterious blue square posted across all his social networking sites. Stay tuned.

When I was six years old I broke my leg... pic.twitter.com/IDIoHf5h8b — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 3, 2017

