John Mayer to Release Four New Songs Every Month Starting Jan. 20

ABC/Randy HolmesLast year, John Mayer gave fans a taste of what was to come for 2017 with the song "Love on the Weekend." He also hinted that he'd be releasing more music in 2017 than any previous year. Well, he wasn't lying.

On Facebook, John has announced that his new album The Search for Everything will come in waves, with the first coming on January 20. "The album will be released four songs at a time. Every month," he writes. "There were too many songs to ever get out the door at once." He adds to fans, "I love you and I thank you for waiting. Here we go. X."

The first four songs that John is releasing are:



1. "Moving on and Getting Over"

2. "Changing"

3. "Love on the Weekend"

4. "You're Gonna Live Forever in Me"

