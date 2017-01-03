Mariah Carey's Manager Accuses NYRE Producers of Wanting a "Viral Moment"

ABC/ Lou RoccoMariah Carey's manager is weighing in on the singer's botched performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, laying into the show's producer for sacrificing the singer for the sake of a "viral moment."

Manager Stella Bulochnikov tells Entertainment Weekly Mariah did not skip a mid-afternoon rehearsal, and that even then the singer was complaining that the sound in her earpieces were cutting out. She says that despite the earpieces being replaced multiple times, and despite assurances that they would work fine, the sound was still a problem when Mariah hit the stage.

"So she pulls them out of the ear because if the artist keeps them in their ears then all she hears is silence. Once she pulled them off her ear she was hoping to hear her music, but because of the circumstances — there’s noise from Times Square and the music is reverberating from the buildings — all she hears is chaos,” she says. “At the point, there’s no way to recover."

Bulochnikov says she asked producers to cut the segment from the West Coast feed but says she was told they couldn't.

"When she pulled her ears out, they should have cut to commercial. That says to me they wanted a viral moment at any expense," she says.

On Monday Dick Clark Productions released a statement saying, "To suggest that dcp, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

The statement adds that "an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges" Mariah faced.

