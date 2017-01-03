OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Is Ushering In 2017 Under a Palm Tree 

DISNEY/Mark AshmanMost of us had to return to work this week, but OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and his family are sunning themselves on a beach somewhere. That's because a few years ago, he resolved to go from spending Christmas in snowy Colorado to ushering in the new year in the sunshine.

"I started a tradition of a few years ago of going someplace cold, going someplace warm," he tells ABC Radio. "I don't know how everyone else feels but literally, on the morning of January 1, I'm done with winter. I'm done."

As Ryan explains, he's fine spending Christmas and New Year's in his home state, but he can only take so much.

"The cold, the snow...I'll take all of it until January," he says. "I wake up [January 1] feeling a little disheveled from the night before, and it's freezing in Colorado -- it's, like, zero degrees -- and all of a sudden, I am overwhelmed with a desire to be sitting under palm trees. So three years ago, we were like, 'Why don't we just DO that?'"

That's why Ryan says he, his wife and their two sons spend the first week of January in places like Cabo San Lucas, Hawaii or California.

"Those are our vacations," he explains. "I travel so much and work so hard that I promised myself when I got into music, 'If I do well, the two things I'm going to actually...spend money on are vacations and food.'"

He's kept his promise, too. As Ryan admits, "Those are probably the two biggest bills at the end of the year for me!"



Ryan should rest up while he can, though, since later this year, he and OneRepublic will hit the road for a lengthy tour in support of their new album Oh My My.

