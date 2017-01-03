Some of 2017's Most Anticipated Albums

iStock/Thinkstock2016 is finally over, which means -- hopefully -- celebrities will stop dying at an alarming rate, and many of music's biggest stars will be returning with new albums. Here's a roundup of some of the most anticipated:

Train, a girl, a bottle, a boat, January 27. The band's first regular, non-holiday, non-covers studio album since 2014's Bulletproof Picasso.

Nelly Furtado, The Ride, March 31. The Canadian singer's first since 2012's The Spirit Indestructible.

Michelle Branch, Hopeless Romantic, April 7. The singer/songwriter's first full-length solo album since 2003's Hotel Paper. It's produced by her boyfriend, the Black Keys' Patrick Carney.

Fergie, Double Dutchess, date TBD. The Black Eyed Peas' singer's first solo album since 2006's The Dutchess.

U2, Songs of Experience, date TBD. The follow-up to 2014's Songs of Innocence, which was released for free to all iTunes customers.

Kelly Clarkson, date and title TBD. The original American Idol's first album on Atlantic Records, inspired by soul and R&B music.

Katy Perry, date and title TBD. The chart-topping star's follow-up to 2013's Prism. Her new songs may reflect the Clinton supporter's feelings about the election, and her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

Lorde, date and title TBD. The Grammy-winning New Zealand singer's first release since her 2013 Grammy-winning debut, Pure Heroine. "The party is about to start. I am about to show you the new world. I love you forever," she wrote to fans on Facebook in November about the new disc.

Shania Twain, spring, title TBD. The country-pop superstar's first album since 2002's Up!

