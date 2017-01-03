With No "American Idol" This January, It's No Wonder Seacrest's Sad

Ray Mickshaw/FOXAnother new year is upon us, and each January since 2003, we've celebrated the return of our national pop culture obsession, American Idol. But sadly, this year is different: the show went off the air for good last April and there's no guarantee it'll ever return. It's not surprising that former host Ryan Seacrest is upset that the show that made him a household name won't be back this month.

"I'm sad. I'm sad!" he tells ABC Radio. "I really loved it! So yeah, I think it'll hit me... my emotions will come out, that first Tuesday or Wednesday."

Seacrest is referring to the fact that, traditionally, American Idol aired Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and started around mid-January. But despite the absence of Seacrest and the judges on Fox this month, the world is still full of American Idol alumni who continue to sing, act and perform for your enjoyment.

For example, 2017 will bring a new album from Kelly Clarkson, while Jennifer Hudson is in theaters right now as one of the voices in the animated movie Sing. Adam Lambert just finished a stint as a judge on the Australian X Factor, Lauren Alaina is putting out a new album in January, Fantasia is going on tour in February and Phillip Phillips is planning to release a new album sometime in 2017 as well.

On the judges' side, Harry Connick Jr. has his own talk show, Jennifer Lopez is headlining in Vegas and planning a new album, and Keith Urban continues to be one of the biggest stars of country music.

