John Mayer Scores First Top-10 Album Release in Four Years

Columbia RecordsJohn Mayer is officially back. His new EP, The Search for Everything: Wave One, has debuted at #2 on the Billboard album chart, marking his first top-10 appearance there since 2013.

The new EP is the first installment of John's upcoming full-length album, The Search for Everything -- each month, he'll release four songs from the album, and the entire thing will come out later this year.

John's last top-10 release was 2013's Paradise Valley, which also reached #2. All of John's albums have reached the top 10, starting with his 2003 debut, Room for Squares. Three of his albums have topped the chart.

The lead single from The Search for Everything: Wave One, "Love on the Weekend," has done well on a number of charts.

The Weeknd's album, Starboy, remains at #1 for a fifth non-consecutive week. The La La Land soundtrack is at #3, while Bruno Mars' album 24K Magic is #4.

