Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Goal: "I Want Every Husband and Wife Kissing, Every Kid Laughing" 

Courtesy of Lady Gaga/NFL/PepsiA week from today, we'll all be talking about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance. But Gaga says her main goal isn't to blow your mind, or even to sell more albums: she just wants everyone to have a huge bonding experience.

Gaga says when she was asked how she wants everybody to feel after her halftime show, she told them, "I want every guy's girlfriend in his arms and I want them crying and laughing and cheering. I want every husband and wife kissing, every kid laughing."

"In my head, they don't go, 'Oh wow, she was great,'" she continues. "In my mind, they're having this really powerful family experience...that they won't ever forget. That's my goal."

Gaga also wants everyone to experience a feeling of community as they watch her.

"I want people to really feel the patriotism of the event," she says. "And I want people to really feel the togetherness of knowing that 100 million of us or more are all connected in one moment."

While the star is focused on giving the performance of her life, she's not nervous, because of the years she's spent perfecting her craft.

"I spent so much time working hard on my dance moves and...singing and playing piano and practicing...," she explains. "And all of that hard work I did when I was younger, it just made this moment so much more exciting. Because as soon as it came, I said, 'You know what? I know exactly how I'm gonna do that.'"

She adds, "You don't...have to feel pressure 'cause you're so prepared."

It's happening February 5, as the Falcons take on the Patriots in Houston. By the way, the last time the Super Bowl was in Houston, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson gave the world the phrase "wardrobe malfunction."

