Report: Take That Spotted Filming "Carpool Karaoke"

Tim P. Whitby/Getty ImagesIf you've never heard of Take That, that could soon change.

The British boy band has reportedly been spotted shooting a segment of Carpool Karaoke in LA with James Corden.

The Sun and other British media reports the trio -- Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow -- were spotted riding in Corden’s Range Rover and seen talking to fans with James while cameras were rolling.

Despite being around for nearly 30 years and enjoying huge success in both the U.K. and Europe, Take That is largely unknown in America. But a source tells The Sun, “James has a deep-lying love of Take That which has only intensified since they became pals.”

The group first formed in 1990 as a five-piece featuring Owen, Donald and Barlow, along with Jason Orange and Robbie Williams, though the latter two have since pursued solo careers. In their homeland, they've had 12 number-one hits, and have sold 45 million records worldwide.

Take That is said to be releasing a new album in March, after which they'll head out on a summer tour. Not surprisingly, their Carpool Karaoke segment is reportedly scheduled to air on Corden's The Late Late Show in March.

