Elton John's Husband Becomes a British Citizen, Praises UK's "Spirit of Acceptance, Tolerance and Diversity"

David Furnish and Elton John (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)With immigration a hot topic worldwide thanks to President Donald Trump's executive order, it's fitting that Elton John's husband, David Furnish, has taken to Instagram to reveal that he's now a British citizen.

Furnish, who is Canadian by birth, posted a photo of himself holding hands with his and Elton's two sons, Zachary and Elijah, as they stand in a room looking at a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and a British flag. "A very emotional morning for me. This morning, I was sworn in as a British citizen," Furnish captioned the photo. "As an immigrant, I moved to the UK more than 27 years years ago. I was welcomed with open arms. This spirit of acceptance, tolerance and diversity has allowed me to achieve a life beyond my wildest dreams."

He added, "I am a very blessed man, and I am extremely proud to now carry both British and Canadian passports," tagging Elton in the photo and adding the hashtag #SharetheLove.

David and Elton have been together since 1993. In 2005, they had a civil partnership ceremony, and then tied the knot in 2014 when gay marriage became legal in the U.K.

