Lady Gaga Starring in Tiffany & Co. Super Bowl Commercial

Image Group LA/ABCLady Gaga’s not only performing at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, she’ll also be starring in a Super Bowl commercial. People reports the singer’s new campaign for the jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. will debut during the big game.



In the 60-second spot, Gaga will be promoting the brand’s new HardWear collection. The line of earrings, rings, necklaces and pendants, designed for the "urban and elegant" woman, will go on sale online beginning April 18 and in-store on April 28.

“In New York, you’re born knowing that Tiffany is the best, and that it is where the magic happens,” the New York-born singer says in a statement. “The Brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times. To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry.”



Gaga takes the halftime stage February 5 when the Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston.



Meanwhile, Gaga is nominated for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Music Artist category. She’s up against Sia, Elton John and Neon Trees singer Tyler Glenn, among others.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.