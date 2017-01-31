Rachel Platten Recalls The Moment "Fight Song" Became "a Movement"

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteRachel Platten is currently working on her new album, but she's still taking time out to do selected things -- on Sunday, she appeared on ABC's To Tell the Truth, for example. Getting to appear on TV shows is par for the course for Rachel, who's been able to do some extremely cool things since she found fame with "Fight Song." But she says one particular experience really stands out in her mind.

The moment that Rachel points to as the most memorable for her took place in 2015: it was when she made her TV debut on ABC's Good Morning America performing "Fight Song,", joined by a huge crowd of people all holding up signs announcing what they, personally, are fighting for.

"Walking through Times Square and seeing the billboards lit up with #MyFightSongGMA, and seeing thousands of people holding up signs," she tells ABC Radio. "That was an incredible moment for me, that was one I'll never forget, when I kind of, it really hit me, like, 'OK, this song is a movement.'"

Not only that, but Rachel went on to win a Daytime Emmy for that appearance, in the category of Outstanding Musical Performance in a Talk Show/Morning Program.

No word on when we can expect the followup to Rachel's debut album Wildfire.

