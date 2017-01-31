Taylor Swift’s 2016 Grammys Speech Turned into Empowering Short Film

Trae Patton/CBSTaylor Swift’s girl-power Grammy speech lives on. The acceptance speech she delivered after winning 2016’s Album of the Year has been turned into a short film called It Was You.

The film, part of the Recording Academy’s Believe in Music campaign, features young girls repeating Taylor’s words as they follow their passions. The girls include a dancer, a violinist, an athlete and a conductor.



"I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” the speech begins. “But if you just focus on the work and don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you will look around and you’ll know it was you and the people who love you who put you there.”



At the end of the clip, it cuts to Taylor delivering the final line of her speech: “And that will be the greatest feeling in the world.”

When Taylor delivered the speech, it was widely seen as a reference to Kanye West's song "Famous," in which the rapper claimed that he'd "made that b**hr famous." Later, it was revealed that Kanye had told Taylor he was going to rap about making her famous, which she didn't have a problem with -- but she later became upset because, she claimed, he'd used the "b" word to describe her, and didn't give her a heads-up about it.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.