Tuesday
Jan312017
They're Three Times as "Happy": Pharrell Williams and Wife Welcome Triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are the proud parents of not one, not two, but three children. Vanity Fair confirms that Lasichanh gave birth to triplets earlier this month.
Although the babies' names and sexes are currently unknown, a representative of Pharrell has told the publication that all three newborns, and Helen, are "healthy and happy."
Pharrell and Helen officially tied the knot in 2013 and also have a son: 8-year-old Rocket Ayer.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 3:01PM Music News Group Permalink