Adele's "21" Now Second Best-Selling British Studio Album Ever

Columbia RecordsWhile fans were snapping up copies of Adele's lastest album, 25, they were also buying copies of her previous album, 2011's 21. Now, the latter has hit a new sales milestone in her home country.

According to MusicWeek, six years after its release, 21 has now hit the five million sales barrier in the U.K. There are only three other British albums that have sold more: The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which has sold 5.1 million copies in the U.K., ABBA’s Gold, which has sold 5.2 million copies, and Queen’s Greatest Hits, which has sold 6.1 million copies.

Because the Queen and ABBA albums are both best-of compilations, Adele's 21 is now the second-biggest selling British studio album of all time, just behind The Beatles' legendary 1967 Sgt. Pepper's, widely considered one of the best albums of all time.

Worldwide, 21 has sold 35 million copies. 25, which has sold 3.2 million copies in the U.K., has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.