Chart-Topping Pentatonix Ready for 2017 with Major New Year's Resolutions

Chris Haston/NBCPentatonix closed 2016 spending a second week at #1 on the Billboard album chart with A Pentatonix Christmas. They're now gearing up for an equally successful 2017 with some major New Year's resolutions.

"My New Year’s resolution is to actually warm up 30 minutes every day, because it makes such a difference," says Pentatonix member Scott Hoying. Though he admits that "the last thing I want to do in my free time is warm up," he says, “I’ve started doing it and I’ve noticed my voice getting stronger. So I’m gonna stick with it in 2017."

Group member Kirstin Maldonado says this year, she has some very specific goals.

"I wanna learn a lot of things," she tells ABC Radio. "I wanna read books and I wanna be able to bake and all the stuff that I love to do, but [that] I was always like, 'I don’t have a lot of time so I wanna relax.' Now I will have time to do that, and so I want to invest my time in that."

Pentatonix member Kevin Olusola's resolution seemingly is inspired by the self-help book The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.

"I think for me, it’s about learning how to really develop amazing habits, because you see these very successful people [like] Warren Buffett...and they always say developing good habits is really what carries people’s success," he says. "So that’s kind of my big goal for this year."

Group member Ari Kaplan is keeping things simple. "I just wanna better myself as a human," he says. "Physically, mentally, spiritually -- all those things. I really wanna work on myself."

Next for Pentatonix: February's Grammy Awards -- their rendition of "Jolene" with country legend Dolly Parton is up for Best Country/Duo or Group Performance.

