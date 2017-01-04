John Mayer and Dave Chapelle Sing Nirvana

ABC/Randy HolmesWhat's more surprising than John Mayer performing a secret show at a tiny Los Angeles club? How about John welcoming a famous comedian onstage during that gig, then dueting with him on a Nirvana song?

That's apparently what happened Wednesday night at L.A.'s intimate Hotel Cafe club, according to LiveforLiveMusic.com. John showed up to perform, and during the show he invited Dave Chappelle to join him for a few numbers, including, strangely, Nirvana's "Come As You Are."

John has known Chappelle for a while; he actually appeared on an episode of Chappelle's Show.

The website reports that Mayer's set included songs like "No Such Thing," "Slow Dancing In a Burning Room," "Stop This Train" and his latest single, "Love on the Weekend." He also did another new song from his upcoming album, The Search for Everything, called "Moving On and Getting Over."

Earlier this week, John announced that his new album will come in the form of a few new tracks every month, starting on January 20.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.