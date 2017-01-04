Meaning Behind Name of Janet Jackson's Newborn Son Revealed

Francois Nel/Getty ImagesJanet Jackson gave birth to her first child, son Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, and if you were wondering about the meaning behind the newborn's first name, look no further.

Nameberry.com founders Pamela Redmond Satran and Linda Rosenkrantz tell People that Eissa[pronounced EE-sa] means "the lord is salvation" and is the Arabic variation of Jesus.

According to the site, even though it "is a widely used first and last name in the Arab world," only six male babies were given the name last year in the United States.

People states that the most famous person to bear the name was "probably Isa Celebi, a 14th-century Ottoman prince."

Last year, it was reported that Janet's name for her child would honor her late brother, Michael Jackson. His middle name was Joseph, which means "Jehovah increases," and is also the first name of Michael and Janet's father.

