Hear Gloria Estefan’s Version of the “One Day at a Time” Theme

Hot on the heels of Fuller House and the Gilmore Girls revivals, Netflix's One Day a Time reboot hits the streaming site tomorrow. You may have heard the classic 1970s sitcom was getting remade with a Cuban-American family, but what you may not know is the theme song has gotten a makeover from none other than Gloria Estefan.



Her update on “This Is It” features a Latin-inspired beat, complete with congas and horns. It also includes Gloria singing the show’s title in Spanish. Gloria and husband Emilio produced the track.



The new version of One Day at a Time stars Rita Moreno as the matriarch of a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles’ Echo Park. The story focuses on what happens when her newly-divorced daughter and her two grandkids come to live with her. The original CBS show ran from 1975 to 1984 and starred the late Bonnie Franklin as the divorced mom of two daughters, played by Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips, in Indianapolis.

