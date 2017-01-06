Ed Sheeran Releases Two New Singles, "Shape of You" & "Castle on the Hill"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images via ABCAs promised, Ed Sheeran returned with new music at the stroke of midnight Eastern time Friday, with not one but two new songs.

"Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one - Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You," he tweeted.



The dancey, marimba-tone driven "Shape of You" details a boozy search for love. "A club isn't the best place to find a love so the bar is where I go," sings Ed. "I'm in love with the shape of you," he tells the girl he meets.



"Castle on the Hill," is an uptempo nostalgic number driven by strummed guitar. In it Ed looks back to childhood and yearns for the lost feeling of driving through the countryside, singing along with Elton John and watching a sunset over the "Castle on the Hill."

Ed tweeted the mathematical sign for division on Thursday seemingly confirmed that his new album is called ÷ (Divide). He started with + (Plus) and moved on to X (Multiply)

The songs are streaming on various digital platforms.

