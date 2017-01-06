Report: Cher to Star in TV Movie About Flint Water Crisis

Bobby Bank/GC ImagesCher is heading back to TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cher will star in a TV movie for Lifetime about the Flint, Michigan water crisis, playing a city resident whose family is affected.

Cher also will serve as one of the executive producers of the project.

The movie was inspired by a TIME magazine story about the the crisis which resulted from a 2014 decision to switch the city's water source to the Flint River without accounting for system corrosion, a decision that led to the contamination of the city's drinking water with lead and other metals. Cher has donated drinking water to residents of Flint.

Cher last appeared in a TV movie in 1996, HBO's If These Walls Could Talk, with Demi Moore and Sissy Spacek.

