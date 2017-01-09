Kelly Clarkson's Being "Very Vague" About New Album, Says Her Grammy-Winning Mother-In-Law

Larry Busacca/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcpKelly Clarkson's new album is one of the most anticipated of 2017. She promises it'll reveal a new, more "soulful" side of her, but she's keeping the project so under wraps that she won't even tell family members much about it.

Country music legend Reba McEntire, who refers to herself as Kelly's mother-in-law -- in reality, she's her former stepmother-in-law -- says she hasn't heard the new music yet, but when she tried to press for details, Kelly clammed up.

"I asked the other night, I said, 'How many [songs] have you recorded?'" Reba tells ABC Radio. "And she said, 'Well, we've recorded. We're not through.' I said, 'How many have you recorded?' 'A few.'"

Reba says she continued to pump Kelly for information, with few results.

"I said 'Well, how many do you really, passionately love?' She said, 'Eight,'" Reba laughs. "[I said], 'Well, how many more you gonna record?' 'A few.' She's very vague!"

Reba was married to Narvel Blackstock, the father of Kelly's husband Brandon, for 26 years. Reba and Narvel split up in 2015 but she and Kelly are still very close.

In November, Kelly told People magazine that she's hoping to release a single in April, followed by an album in June, so that gives her a while to figure out how many more songs she's going to record. But if you believe her Twitter feed, she's doing that in between binging on the Netflix show The OA and reading the latest Harry Potter book.

