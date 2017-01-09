Mariah Carey Posts Recorded Message About New Year's Eve Fail: "They Foiled Me"

ABC/Lou RoccoMariah Carey is evidently still stewing over her December 31 performance on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which crashed and burned due to technical difficulties. She's now posted a recorded message giving her side of the story, and blaming the production team, who she accuses of trying to make her look bad.

"I haven't really addressed the situation that happened on New Year's Eve and in time, I will," Mariah says. "But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year's Eve...in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It's a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues that chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control."

Explaining why there were backing tracks playing behind her that night, Mariah says it's not "practical" to sing live in a place like Times Square on New Year's Eve, because you can't hear yourself over all the noise. She reiterates a prior claim that her in-ear monitors weren't working, and then says, "Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me."

Mariah hints that she'll say more on the topic at some point, and then adds, "I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt but I'm working through this and I'm truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time."

She then announces she's taking a break from social media moments to focus on her loved ones and preparing for her upcoming tour with Lionel Richie. She ends by thanking her fans, and adding, "I can't wait to sing for you again."

