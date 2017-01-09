OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Loses Golden Globe, but Gains New "BFF" & U2 Opening Slot

Lester Cohen/WireImageOneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder failed to take home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song Sunday night, but he's got a couple of great consolation prizes.

Ryan posted a photo of himself on the red carpet posting with Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, and captioned it, "Lost a golden globe tonight. But am now probably best friends with .... or something."

That may have been a joke but his other consolation prize is real: he and OneRepublic will open three shows for U2 on their upcoming Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary stadium tour later this year. Ryan's tight with the legendary Irish band, since he co-produced several tracks on their 2014 album Songs of Innocence.

"We're honored to support @ during their upcoming Joshua Tree tour in Miami, Tampa & Cleveland. Onsale [Jan 17] at U2.com," reads a tweet on OneRepublic's official Twitter feed."

Another tweet confirms that OneRepublic themselves will have multiple tours in 2017, leading fans to beg for those dates to be released as well.

