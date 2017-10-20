Cutest interview ever? Pink gets quizzed by a five-year-old

Sølve SundsbøIn a new video for W Magazine’s “Little W” series, Pink sits down for what may be her cutest interview yet. The singer is quizzed by five-year-old Madelyn Mannette.

Of course, Madelyn asks the hard-hitting questions...like, “Why is your name Pink?” and “What’s your favorite emoji?” As for where Pink got her name, she explains, “Because when I get embarrassed my cheeks blush and they turn pink."

The two both learn they have the same favorite emoji: the poop emoji.

Madelyn also asks Pink what her favorite tattoo is. She decides on one on her wrist. "Maybe this right here: it says, 'What goes around comes around,'” Pink explains. “And that means if you're really nice to people, they'll be nice to you back. That's the hope, right?"

The pint-size interviewer gets Pink to reveal her favorite male singer, her favorite food, her favorite candy and what her Halloween costume will be this year. For the record, the answers are "Michael Jackson," "cheesecake" and "candy corn." Oh, and Pink will be dressing up as Mal from the Disney Channel movie The Descendants.

Katy Perry previously took part in the “Little W” series, where she was adorably interviewed by a 7-year-old fan.

