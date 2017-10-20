Julia Louis-Dreyfus thanks Katy Perry for inspiration after her second round of chemo

HBO/Colleen HayesNot long after she made history at the Emmys, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shocked Hollywood by announcing that she had breast cancer. Now, she's revealed that she's been soundtracking her battle with the disease with some Katy Perry music.

The VEEP star posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a hoodie, big mirrored sunglasses and a drawn-on mustache. In the caption, she wrote, "Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f**king around here."

She then quoted the lyrics of one of Katy's smash hits, writing, "I’ve got the eye of the tiger/ The Fighter/Dancing through the fire/cuz I am a champion/and you’re going to hear me ROAR.”

Louis-Dreyfus finished by writing, "Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."

Tony Hale and Timothy Simons are the actress' co-stars on VEEP.

Louis-Dreyfus announced her diagnosis in September with a social media post that read, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."

She continued, "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

