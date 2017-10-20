Listen to Taylor Swift's new single, "Gorgeous"

Mert & MarcusAs promised, Taylor Swift dropped a third single from her forthcoming album, Reputation, at midnight on Friday, with a lyric video posted to YouTube.

"Gorgeous" is a bouncy, mid tempo, synth-pop number that finds Taylor pining for the most beautiful person in the room.

"You're so cool, it makes me hate you so much," she sings, "whiskey on ice/Sunset and Vine/you ruined my life by not begin mine."

The song find Taylor in social situations, avoiding the object of her affections, speaking to everyone else.

"You're so gorgeous I can't say anything to your face," she sings on the chorus, "'cause look at your face."

Ever the dork, when Taylor realizes she can't have the guy, she sings, "guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats...alone," before inviting him to come along.

"Gorgeous," follows "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready for It?" as the first singles from Reputation, which is due November 10.

