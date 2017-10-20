Mariah Carey releases new Christmas song; her home is burglarized 

ABC/Lou RoccoThere's good news and bad news for Mariah Carey today.

First the bad news: her Los Angeles home was burglarized. The LAPD tells ABC News that the diva wasn't home at the time, but thieves apparently entered the upstairs bedroom by ladder and ransacked it, as well as other rooms in the house. Approximately $50,000 worth of items were taken. The burglary was discovered Thursday morning, and the LAPD is now investigating.

Now, the good news: Mariah's released a new Christmas song. It's called "The Star," and it's the title track from the upcoming animated movie of the same name. The song is a classic inspirational Mariah ballad, and it's considerably more religious than "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

"Follow that voice you heard that no one else believes/follow the dream that brought the King on Christmas Eve," she sings, before changing key and belting out the final chorus: "Follow that star above you/should the world try to break you down/There is One who waits for you, though you can't see Him now."

The Star, featuring the voices of Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Tracy Morgan, Kelly Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Patricia Heaton, Aidy Bryant and Zachary Levi, among others, tells the story of the Nativity through the eyes of a donkey named Bo and his animal friends; it arrives in theaters November 17.

