New Music Friday: MAGIC!s back, Rachel makes more "Waves," Kelly goes Christmas 

RCA RecordsThe MAGIC! is back today...and Kelly Clarkson and Rachel Platten also have new musical offerings.

Canadian band MAGIC!, who topped the charts with the song "Rude," returns with a new single called "Darts in the Dark," featured on their upcoming third album, due early next year. The song adds some dance elements to the band's reggae sound.

Rachel Platten has released a third track from her upcoming album Waves, out October 27. It's called "Collide" and if you pre-order the disc, you'll get it as an instant download.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson, whose new album Meaning of Life comes out next Friday, has released a Christmas song called "Christmas Eve." The upbeat track is a new song that doesn't appear on her previous holiday album Wrapped in Red.





