Pentatonix books guests for NBC holiday special, releases deluxe version of Christmas album 

Courtesy RCA RecordsIt's not Christmas without Pentatonix. 

The a cappella group has just released a deluxe version of their 2016 holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas, which now features a duet with Jennifer Hudson on the song "How Great Thou Art." They've also dropped a new video for the traditional holiday song "Away in a Manger."  The video features the group's current four-person lineup:  Avi Kaplan left earlier in the year.

The Grammy-winning group will support the album with a Christmas tour starting December 3 in Chicago and wrapping up with three shows at New York's Beacon Theater on December 19, 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, the group's holiday special, A Very Pentatonix Christmas, will air November 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and again on December 6  at 8 p.m. ET/PT.  The show will feature guests Jennifer Hudson, Jay Leno and 13-year-old America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer.

Friday, October 20, 2017
