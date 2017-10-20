Pink hints she recently collaborated with former rival Christina Aguilera

SGranitz/WireImageNot only have Pink and Christina Aguilera ended their long-running feud, they’ve also apparently done some sort of musical collaboration.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Pink hinted that the two have worked on a song -- which would be their first collab since 2001's "Lady Marmalade."

"We may or may not have already collaborated,” she teased. "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that but I just did."

She also explained why they didn’t get along in the first place.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing and I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha," Pink told Andy Cohen. "And I’m used to, you know, taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal and we just are very different, we were very different,” she says.

When asked by host Andy Cohen if things ever got physical between them, Pink admitted that it was actually Christina who took a swing at her -- in a club.

But she adds that they’re all good now.

“We made up on The Voice, 'cause I hadn't seen her in years and years and years and we became moms, we grew up and we hugged it out,” she says. “It's that simple and I feel so good about that and we did a song together.”

