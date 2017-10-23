Elle King on her new album: "You can really hear me coming through the music"

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

Elle King's major label debut album, Love Stuff, earned her two Grammy nominations and produced the huge hit "XX's and OO's." She's now in the studio working on her next album, and she tells ABC Radio that she's "really excited for everyone to hear" the new music, which she describes as "cathartic."

"It's really good, I think," she tells ABC Radio about her new album. "I'm really proud of it. I went through a lot this this year and the album definitely helped me get through it. It's a lot of rock and roll and soul, and I made it with my band the Brethren."

She adds, "It's bada**!"

When Elle says she's been through a lot, she may be thinking of her brief marriage, which collapsed earlier this year. Asked if recording the album has been a cathartic experience for her, she says, "Oh definitely. I mean, music is always cathartic for me but this...like, you can hear me coming through the music. So it's important to me, and I'm really excited for everyone to hear it."

Elle will emerge from the studio on Wednesday to take part in All In for the Gambler, a star-studded concert in Nashville marking country music legend Kenny Rogers' last-ever live performance. She's on the bill with Lionel Richie, Idina Menzel and Lady Antebellum, among many others.

"It's really cool," she says of the opportunity to perform at the event. "I had a whole outfit made for it!" Asked to describe the outfit, she laughs, "It's a secret." We'll just have to wait for the pictures.

