Lady Gaga celebrates platinum certification of "Joanne" 

In these days of dwindling record sales, selling a million units of an album is a big deal -- a fact not lost on Lady Gaga.

The singer took to social media to celebrate the fact that her most recent album, Joanne, has been certified platinum for sales of a million units. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself posing with her new plaque, and wrote, "Feels good for #Joanne to be Platinum in the United States, w/ an album I made so from my [heart]."

In another post, she wrote, "I couldn’t be more happy thank you from me and my family to you!"

Joanne, which features the hits "Perfect Illusion" and "Million Reasons," was released a year ago on October 21, 2016, and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Gaga performed "Million Reasons" at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, and following that appearance, Joanne rebounded on the chart to #2.

Gaga will resume the European dates of her Joanne tour January 14 in Barcelona, Spain. She initially postponed them due to "severe physical pain."

