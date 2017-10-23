Lionel Richie's classic '80s albums returning to vinyl in December

Motown/UMeIf you didn't get them 30 years ago when they first came out, Lionel Richie's trifecta of classic '80s smash hit albums is coming to vinyl -- again -- on December 8.

The releases include 1982's self-titled debut solo album, 1983's Can't Slow Down, and 1985's Dancing on the Ceiling. All of the albums are reissues of the original albums, and only one of them -- Dancing on the Ceiling -- has a bonus track: a song called "Night Train (Smooth Alligator)."

Lionel's debut solo album -- his first since leaving the Commodores -- sold four million copies, and featured the hits "Truly," "You Are" and "My Love."

Can't Slow Down has sold more than 10 million copies since its release and won the Grammy for Album of the Year. Nearly every track on the album was a hit, from "All Night Long (All Night)" and "Hello," to "Stuck on You," "Penny Lover" and "Running with the Night."

1985's Dancing on the Ceiling included the hit title track, as well as the #1, Oscar-winning song "Say You, Say Me." "Ballerina Girl" and "Love Will Conquer All" are among the album's other well-known tracks.

Lionel will be a judge on ABC's reboot of American Idol next year.

Here are the track listings for the vinyl reissues:

Lionel Richie [1982, vinyl]

1. "Serves You Right"

2. "Wandering Stranger"

3. "Tell Me"

4. "My Love"

5. "Round and Round"

6. "Truly"

7. "You Are"

8. "You Mean More to Me"

9. "Just Put Some Love in Your Heart"



Can't Slow Down [1983, vinyl]

1. "Can’t Slow Down"

2. "All Night Long (All Night)"

3. "Penny Lover"

4. "Stuck On You"

5. "Love Will Find a Way"

6. "The Only One"

7. "Running with the Night"

8. "Hello"



Dancing on the Ceiling [1985, vinyl]

1. "Dancing on the Ceiling"

2. "Se La"

3. "Ballerina Girl"

4. "Don’t Stop"

5. "Deep River Woman"

6. "Love Will Conquer All"

7. "Tonight Will Be Alright"

8. "Say You, Say Me"

9. "Night Train (Smooth Alligator)" [vinyl bonus track]

