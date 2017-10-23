Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" debuts at #1 with year's best sales week to date

Ryan Aylsworth/RCA RecordsBeautiful Trauma is turning out to be anything but traumatic for Pink.

The album debuts this week at number one the Billboard 200. It's Pink's second chart-topping album, following 2012's The Truth About Love, reports Billboard. And its first week performance is the best weekly performance of an album by a woman so far this year.

Beautiful Trauma's 408,000 in sales and streams also give it the fourth-best week of the year for any artist. 384,000 of those units were traditional sales -- the best traditional sales week of the year for any artist.

Pink will be hitting the road in support of the album in March, starting in Phoenix. The North American portion of the tour is slated to run through June, with dates to follow in Australia and New Zealand beginning in July.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.