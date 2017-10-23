Rachel Platten to set big "Waves" into motion with intimate mini-tour

Columbia RecordsRachel Platten will celebrate the release of her new album Waves, due out Friday, with a mini-tour that'll be very intimate, in more ways than one.

Rachel's shows will all take place in small venues, and be sponsored by the Aerie brand of women's intimates and apparel. They kick off November 6 and include stops in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago. Tickets are now on sale via RachelPlatten.com/tour.

The day Waves arrives, Rachel will perform on NBC's Today show as part of the Citi Concert Series.

Waves, the follow-up to Rachel's major-label debut Wildfire, features the hit "Broken Glass"; she's also released two additional tracks: "Perfect for You" and "Collide."

In a statement, she says, "Writing this record reminded me of how I used to feel when I was just playing with friends on a small stage for the love of it. I'm so excited to return to some of those stages -- it's going to be special."

Here are Rachel's tour dates:

11/6 -- Boston, MA, Sonia’s

11/7 -- New York, NY, Rockwood Music Hall

11/16 -- Los Angeles, CA, Peppermint Club

11/20 -- Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

