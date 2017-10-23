"Rumour Has It" Adele's going to be offered a big-bucks Vegas deal

Alasdair McLellanAdele's ongoing voice problems have negatively impacted her touring over the years, and she's even said she's not sure she'd ever tour again. But could the promise of multi-million-dollar payday lure her to a residency in Las Vegas?

The British tabloid The Sun claims that the Wynn Hotel & Casino in Vegas is getting ready to offer Adele a 12-month residency at half-a-million bucks per show. That means if she performed just one show a week, Adele would make more than $20 million dollars. She'd also get a piece of VIP meet-and-green packages and, of course, merchandising.

A Wynn source tells the Sun, "Caesars Palace had Mariah Carey, Planet Hollywood has Britney Spears and we want Adele. Even at half-a-million bucks a show, we are confident we would make a healthy return.”

If The Sun is to be believed -- and that's a big "if" -- the Wynn is preparing an offer to present to Adele's team in January. As for her vocal problems, the source says, "Adele is a professional, and knows her own ability. And we are happy to be flexible in negotiations if it’s needed in order to bring her on board.”

