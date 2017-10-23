Witness this: Katy Perry crashes St. Louis wedding

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEGTheir wedding didn’t need a witness, but Katy Perry crashed it anyway.



St. Louis, Missouri couple Hayley Rosenblum and Blonie Dudney got a big surprise on their big day this weekend when the singer and a bunch of her Witness tour backup dancers unexpectedly joined their wedding reception at the Four Seasons Hotel.



Guest Amy Prada tells The Kansas City Star that “all of a sudden a huge group of people came rushing in and they were wearing shorts and T-shirts and jeans and hoodies. They were not dressed in wedding attire.”



It turned out to be Katy and her crew, who happened to be staying in the same hotel. They joined the party on the dance floor. Katy even got in the center and danced with the bride. Apparently, the couple didn’t mind the intrusion and neither did the guests.



Prada says Katy stayed for about 10 minutes, but a couple of her dancers stayed behind to dance longer.



“It made the night,” Prada adds. “The wedding itself was just absolutely stunning, and the bride was beautiful. But that was the icing on the cake.”

