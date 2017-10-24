Jason Mraz says Sara Bareilles eased his fears about "Waitress" role: “She had faith in me”

Jason BellJason Mraz had some self-doubt before signing on for his Broadway debut in Waitress, but his good friend Sara Barellies helped ease his fears.



Jason, who’s set to play Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical beginning November 3, was essentially hand-picked by Sara for the role. She composed the music for the show, and initially enlisted Jason to sing on a couple of tracks for her album What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress.



“I was totally surprised by her invitation to sing on her album,” Jason tells Newsday. “I even commented, ‘I dunno if I’m professional enough to play a doctor.’ But she had faith in me. Two years later…she asked if I’d consider being Dr. Pomatter for a few weeks.”



He adds that he was equally apprehensive about taking on the Broadway role, even though he did musical theater when he was younger.



“She could’ve picked anybody,” he says. “Really -- anybody. But she picked me. I would’ve beaten myself up for the rest of my life if I didn’t take her up on this. So…I decided to stay out of my own way and go for it.”



Jason says he was able to flush out all his doubts during rehearsals. He’s ready to tackle the show’s grueling eight-show-a-week schedule for his 10-week run.



“It’s different muscles. But that’s part of the thrill,” he says. “I love performing. On tour, sometimes, a day off kills the momentum the band’s having. This is the opposite.”

